King Charles warned over preparing Prince George as future monarch?

Britain’s King Charles has received a stern warning amid reports he was preparing his grandson Prince George as future monarch.



Royal expert Robert Jobson claimed that King Charles was training Prince George to become king.

The royal expert also talked about King Charles and Prince George’s relations, saying Kate Middleton and Prince William’s son has an "important relationship" with his grandfather.

He told Daily Express US, "So I think it's important, I think that relationship between the king and George is gonna be very important, as was the relationship between the Queen and William, in guiding him about the next stages of what what is expected.

Reacting to it, a royal fan commented “I hope Charles makes some special time for only Charlotte and Louis.”

Referring to Prince Harry and William, the royal fan said, “After all the late Queen made the mistake of making special times but only for William and look how well that turned out not!”

Earlier, royal expert Christopher Andersen has said that royal family ‘does not want another kid writing a book’ after Harry’s Spare.