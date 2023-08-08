 
Meghan Markle new plan to achieve her 'dream' revealed, Prince Harry ‘not interested’

By
Web Desk

|August 08, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s new plan to be ‘Hollywood power player’ has been laid bare, however, her husband Prince Harry is reportedly ‘not interested’ in it.

According to a report by Daily Express, the Duchess of Sussex is planning on expanding her media profile, and she believes that a move to Malibu would help her achieve her 'dream'.

The publication, citing a source disclosed, Archie and Lilibet father has "no interest" in a move to Malibu.

The sources claimed, "There's no way they can afford both Montecito and tourist-packed Malibu, which is of absolutely ‘no interest to Harry’.

"They looked at the area when they first moved to the US and he wasn't a fan."

Earlier, speaking to GB News, per Daily Express, royal expert Kinsey Schofield claimed that Meghan has "her eye set on bigger opportunities".

Meghan Markle wants to be a ‘power player in Hollywood’, Kinsey Schofield said after the Duchess of Sussex signed with her new PR agency whose office is based in Malibu, more close to Los Angeles then Montecito.

