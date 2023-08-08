Victoria Beckham surprises Meghan Markle, Prince Harry with latest photos from Canada?

Victoria Beckham teases Meghan Markle, Prince Harry with latest photos from Canada?

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham apparently teased Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with stunning photos from their family trip to Canada after the celebrity couple ended friendship with the royals recently.



The former Spice Girls member turned to Instagram and shared sweet photos with David saying, "The most perfect few days in Muskoka with beautiful friends."

The celebrity couple holidayed with their pals Jamie and Sheryl Salter and also shared a group snap with them while posing on a boat.

In one of the photos, Victoria Beckham is seen enjoying a water-skiing session during the family trip.

She wrote in the caption, "(And yes that is me water skiing."

Victoria and David Beckham arrived in Canada days after reports that they have ended their friendship with Meghan Markle and Harry.



Meanwhile, it is to be noted here that Meghan has a strong connection with Canada and has described herself as an "honorary Canadian."

The Duchess lived in Toronto, Ontario, while filming the television legal drama Suits in 2016.