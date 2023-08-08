 
'Meet Me at the Lake' novel was written for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

By
Web Desk

|August 08, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be developing a New York Times bestselling novel for Netflix.

According to a report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have acquired the film rights to "Meet Me at the Lake" which is authored by Carley Fortune.

The book’s plot points include "childhood trauma, including losing a parent in a car crash" — shades of tragic Princess Diana — as well as "mental health challenges and post-natal depression."

The story takes place in and around Toronto, where Markle’s old TV show "Suits" was filmed.

Meghan and Harry's critics are claiming that the book was actually written for the couple because the author is their fan.

They also believe that this is a Netflix ploy to recoup some of their investment.

Meghan and Harry, who inked a multi-year $100 million deal with Netflix, are reportedly buying rights for the books at $3 million.

