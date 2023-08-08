 
Meghan Markle receives warning from Kate Middleton and William

By
Web Desk

|August 08, 2023

The British royal family has reportedly something damning against Meghan Markle with regard to her treatment of Princess Charlotte.

Speculations are doing the rounds that "Meghan did something worse to Charlotte" that is yet to be exposed.

The rumors started doing the rounds after it was reported that Meghan Markle is expected to release her own book.

According to the reports, the Duchess of Sussex would also discuss "Prince Harry's shortcomings" in her book.

The royal family is bracing for a series of fresh attacks that would come in the form of Meghan's book.

While the royals usually do not publicaly react to allegations against them, they are known for speaking through their loyalist in the media.

It is also believed that they use pro-monarchy authors and journalists to reveal secret details.

The rumors about the royals having something very serious on Meghan have been seen as a subtle warning to the Duchess of Sussex before she writes something about Prince William and Kate Middleton.

