Kate Middleton's video becomes most viewed content on Wimbledon pages

|August 08, 2023

One of Kate Middleton's videos has become the most viewed content on Wimbledon's social media pages and YouTube channel this year.

The video shows the Princess of Wales playing tennis with Roger Federer last month.

According to tennis afficiando and royal expert Emili HrH, the video has nearly 13 million views.

It was Kate Middleton handed new Wimbledon men's champion Carlos Alcaraz the winner's trophy after stunning five-set win against the tournament's favourite Novak Djokovic in the final.

Dressed in emerald green, the Princess of Wales appeared celebrating Wimbledon's newest champion's victory with her fascinating smile. 

Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, Ariana Grande and many other celebrities were also present at the final match.

