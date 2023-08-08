Kanye West changes shirt on street in Italy before surprise set at Travis Scott's show

Kanye West was captured on camera swiftly changing his outfit on a street in Italy before making his way to Travis Scott's Utopia concert at Rome's Circus Maximus on Monday.

The Heartless rapper was observed standing beside a black SUV as he swapped his black button-up shirt for a T-shirt.

To maintain privacy, West, aged 46, positioned himself in front of an open door of a private van, while his partner stood near the rear of the vehicle, engrossed in her phone.

After the rapper changed into his new top, an employee from his Yeezy brand approached to assess the fresh ensemble.

The Grammy-winning artist once more discarded his shoes and decided on an all-black attire, complete with roomy cargo pants and a crossbody bag.

Meanwhile, Bianca, who concealed her pixie cut with a nude-colored head wrap, kept her accessories simple, only wearing her wedding ring.

Following the swift shirt switch, the couple entered the concert venue, where West astonished fans by joining Scott on stage.

“[There’s] only one human being on this motherf–king planet that has ever walked side by side with me through anything and every motherf–king thing,” the Meltdown rapper told the crowd as he introduced West.

The audience burst into cheers as the Gold Digger rapper made his entrance and delivered an electrifying performance of Praise God and the beloved Can't Tell Me Nothing.



