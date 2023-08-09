 
Prince Harry HRH titles gets slashed on Royal Family website

By
Web Desk

August 09, 2023

Prince Harry HRH titles get slashed on the Royal Family website

Prince Harry has reportedly received a massive hit on the Royal Family's official website.

In a fresh attack, the Duke of Sussex has now been updated sans his HRH title.

In 2018, Harry had received his Dukedom after tying the knot with Meghan Markle.

As a working member of the family, Harry had also inherited his HRH title- a moniker that he lost when he decided to leave the UK alongside his wife Meghan.

The references in question on the website link to Harry’s work to raise awareness around HIV/AIDS in 2016.

In a statement to Express, the Palace said: “The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family. Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete.”

In 2020, the Palace launched a statement about about Sussexes losing their title.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are not the working members of the Royal Family,” they noted.

