Prince Harry lands in Tokyo without Meghan Markle to avoid 'challenges'

Prince Harry could not bring Meghan Markle and his kids to Japan despite his desire, says expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who has landed in Tokyo on Tuesday sans Meghan, has marked his first solo trip in Asia.

Speaking about the absence of Meghan, expert Lynn Carratt tells The Mirror US that the Duke "was all smiles when he arrived".

She then added: "While I'm sure Harry would have liked Meghan's support, travelling around different countries with two kids in tow can be challenging. Harry also, on many occasions, has carried out his Sentebale engagements solo."

The expert continued: "Harry and Meghan have been together for seven years, and like in many relationships, the honeymoon period wears off.”

She noticed: “They've probably become more confident in spending time individually focusing on their own personal passions. Harry will want to use this trip to showcase the good work he does for the organisations he is involved with and create some positivity for his reputation."