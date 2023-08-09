Made in America festival axed after Lizzo's involvement? Fans react

Jay-Z's Made in America tw-day fest happened annually

Lizzo is under fire from virtually everywhere after the emergence of damaging allegations. Now, her peers in the music industry are seemingly disassociating themselves as Jay-Z's annual 'Made in America' festival was the latest example.

On Tuesday, the fest organizers took to Instagram to reveal that under current circumstances, signaling to the four-time Grammy winner sexual harassment lawsuit as she was set to headline the event, the two-day event will not go ahead this year.



"Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place," adding, "This decision has been difficult and has not be made lightly nor without immense deliberation."

Fans shared their sudden reaction under the post.



The city of Philadelphia, where the festival was scheduled for Labor Day weekend, was gutted over the cancellation.

The city's spokesperson Joy Huertas told CNN they are "working closely with festival producers," adding that it was "disappointed" to learn Made in America was canceled.

"The City, along with our hospitality and tourism partners, look forward to bringing MIA back and bigger than ever next year."

Apart from Lizzo, scores of musicians were set to perform at the event, including SZA. Burna Boy, Bad Bunny, Tyler the Creator, and others rocked the yearly event the previous year.