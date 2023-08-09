 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares exciting news as royal family removes Duke’s title

By
Web Desk

|August 09, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s cheerleader and royal expert Omid Scobie has shared an exciting news amid reports royal family has removed the Duke of Sussex "His Royal Highness" title from their website.

Omid Scobie took to Twitter as Harry arrived in Japan and shared photo of Finding Freedom, his book about Meghan and Harry, saying “Lots of fans waiting for Harry in arrivals.

“The Royal Family have always had a big following in Japan (especially Princess Diana) and interest in the Sussexes continues to be strong.”

He announced, “Fun fact: Finding Freedom is one of the few royal books to get a full Japanese release!”

Scobie shared the good news as Harry arrived in Japan without Meghan Markle and the royal family updated Prince Harry's page on their website to remove references to his "His Royal Highness" title.

