Charlize Theron chooses Taylor Swift's concert as birthday treat: Watch

By
Web Desk

|August 09, 2023

Charlize Theron had a bash at Taylor Swifts concert with her daughters
Charlize Theron knows the perfect spot to celebrate her special day with family: Taylor Swift's insanely popular Eras Tour

The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Tuesday to share moments of serenading on the pop icon's latest show.

Turning 48, the Fast X posted a clip of the trio shaking a leg on the Grammy winner's Shake It Off, "Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!! We had such a great ------- time."

Sharing her celebratory moments with her over 7 million followers, they replied with equal enthusiasm.

"Awesome you took your girls!! Definitely, the cool mom..," one commented.

Another added, "I'm so happy to know u had such a good bday, u deserve all happiness and love."

Even celebrities slid under the Academy winner birthday celebration post. 

"This is great…," Piers Morgan said.

It was incredible!!!!! And yes! Happy Birthday!!!!!!" Michelle Monaghan worte.

Previously, Theron reflected on her mom-daughter relationship.

 "Sometimes I'll say, 'Mommy just needs a moment. Can I just have a moment?' Then my little one will say, 'Are you in a timeout?' And I'll say, 'Yes, Mom is in a timeout. I need a second just to reflect on myself," she told PEOPLE in 2020.

