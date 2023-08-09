Prince William, Kate Middleton honoured amid Meghan Markle, Harry snub

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have been honoured while Prince Harry and Meghan snubbed ahead of late Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary.



According to a report by Mirror, Kate and William have been honoured to lead the tributes to the late Queen on the first anniversary of her death at Balmoral Castle.

The future king and queen will deliver a public message honouring the life and legacy of the Queen, who died on September 8 last year.

The source told the publication, they will also use the occasion to “look forward.”

Meanwhile, King Charles will mark the anniversary “quietly and privately” at Balmoral in Scotland where Queen Elizabeth died aged 96.

Moreover, members of the Royal Family may attend public engagements around the late Queen’s anniversary but Meghan and Harry have not been invited to mark one year since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The report further claims King Charles will receive the royals at Balmoral but palace sources said there were “no plans” for any public event or private family gathering attended by all of them.