 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry isn’t ‘qualified’ to give anyone advice

By
Web Desk

|August 09, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry has no chance to offer any kind of true advice when it comes to bridging relationships with family, given his past antics.

Allegations against the couple, and this warning has been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down in her piece for News.com.au.

In it Ms Elser said, “Their paying gigs, with Spotify and Netflix, have either gone or are reportedly set to go when they run out, which would leave them with only one content deal left with Penguin Random House.”

“Some reports have suggested that Harry will be required to dig out his big ideas notebook and pen another book – but what the dickens could he write about that would also sell?”

During the course of her piece, Ms Elser also went as far as to point out how, “He’s not exactly qualified to give anyone advice on family, career or money.”

Because “When it comes to subjects that he can speak on with authority, the list of possible options starts with his thoughts on Jaeger bombs and ends with his current go-to chia seed pudding recipe, with diversions via best polo mallets, the relative merits of the linen shirt and a beginner’s guide to juggling.”

“Maybe he could do something on leadership or courage,” she asked, given that he has “done two tours on the frontline in Afghanistan, but that would only appeal to a limited audience.”

All of these claims have come because Ms Elser feels, “With no obvious path forward, what this week’s video and the upcoming mini-tour tells us is that Harry and Meghan are returning to safe, well-trodden royal ground.”

More From Entertainment:

Billy Porter on Hollywood strike: Studios are 'starving me'

Billy Porter on Hollywood strike: Studios are 'starving me'
Gal Gadot shines in yellow turtleneck dress amid Netflix film countdown

Gal Gadot shines in yellow turtleneck dress amid Netflix film countdown
Selena Gomez embraces sis Gracie while enjoying Taylor Swift concert: WATCH video

Selena Gomez embraces sis Gracie while enjoying Taylor Swift concert: WATCH

Kate Middleton will be ‘extraordinary’ Queen in future

Kate Middleton will be ‘extraordinary’ Queen in future
Kim Kardashian's debut as the face of Marc Jacobs evokes mixed reactions on social media

Kim Kardashian's debut as the face of Marc Jacobs evokes mixed reactions on social media
Brad Pitt's oceanfront retreat in pictures: 'A fusion of architecture and nature'

Brad Pitt's oceanfront retreat in pictures: 'A fusion of architecture and nature'
Prince William, Kate Middleton honoured amid Meghan Markle, Harry snub video

Prince William, Kate Middleton honoured amid Meghan Markle, Harry snub
Carly Rae Jepsen takes charge with impromptu performances after storm disrupts concert

Carly Rae Jepsen takes charge with impromptu performances after storm disrupts concert
Sandra Bullock lost her ‘soulmate’ after Bryan Randall death: Octavia Spencer video

Sandra Bullock lost her ‘soulmate’ after Bryan Randall death: Octavia Spencer