Prince Harry isn’t ‘qualified’ to give anyone advice

Experts believe Prince Harry has no chance to offer any kind of true advice when it comes to bridging relationships with family, given his past antics.



Allegations against the couple, and this warning has been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down in her piece for News.com.au.

In it Ms Elser said, “Their paying gigs, with Spotify and Netflix, have either gone or are reportedly set to go when they run out, which would leave them with only one content deal left with Penguin Random House.”

“Some reports have suggested that Harry will be required to dig out his big ideas notebook and pen another book – but what the dickens could he write about that would also sell?”

During the course of her piece, Ms Elser also went as far as to point out how, “He’s not exactly qualified to give anyone advice on family, career or money.”

Because “When it comes to subjects that he can speak on with authority, the list of possible options starts with his thoughts on Jaeger bombs and ends with his current go-to chia seed pudding recipe, with diversions via best polo mallets, the relative merits of the linen shirt and a beginner’s guide to juggling.”

“Maybe he could do something on leadership or courage,” she asked, given that he has “done two tours on the frontline in Afghanistan, but that would only appeal to a limited audience.”

All of these claims have come because Ms Elser feels, “With no obvious path forward, what this week’s video and the upcoming mini-tour tells us is that Harry and Meghan are returning to safe, well-trodden royal ground.”