Rihanna drops stylish maternity collection amid 2nd pregnancy anticipation

By
Web Desk

August 09, 2023

Rihanna is continuing to expand her presence in the fashion industry.

The internationally renowned artist, who is currently pregnant with her second child alongside partner A$AP Rocky, has unveiled a fresh collection for Savage x Fenty tailored to both expectant mothers and those on the verge of motherhood.

The lineup showcases a trio of innovative bralette designs as well as an oversized graphic t-shirt sporting the slogan, "Make More Babies."

This all-encompassing release encompasses a diverse range of sizes, spanning from XXS to 4X. The cost of the items is set between $35 and $60, as reported by Vogue.

When questioned about the newly introduced maternity capsule, Rihanna expressed, "The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys." 

She further explained, “I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent.”

Rihanna, the talented singer behind hits like "Diamonds," disclosed that she and her partner, the rapper known as Rakim Mayers in real life, were anticipating the arrival of their second child during her memorable halftime performance at Super Bowl LVII in February.

Having already welcomed their first child, a son named RZA Athelson Mayers, in May of 2022, the couple is now eagerly awaiting the expansion of their family once again.

