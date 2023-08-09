Kim Kardashian promotes radiation-free MRI scans, ignites affordability debate

Kim Kardashian is using her platform to emphasize the importance of prioritizing one's health. Recently, she underwent a radiation-free MRI scan aimed at early detection of over 500 types of cancers and diseases.

Following her comprehensive examination, which comes with a price tag of $2,499, the 42-year-old celebrity, currently grappling with a broken shoulder and a torn tendon, took to encouraging her followers to consider getting a Prenuvo scan.

In a social media post alongside a picture of her standing beside the innovative medical device, Kardashian explained, "The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages, before symptoms arise. It was like getting a MRI for an hour with no radiation. It has really saved some of my friends lives and I just wanted to share." She wrapped up the message with the hashtag #NotAnAd.

The accompanying image displayed the mother-of-four dressed in grey medical scrubs, her hair pulled back into a ponytail, wearing slippers.

Directly addressing Kardashian, Prenuvo conveyed their satisfaction, stating they were "so glad to hear" that they had positively impacted her friends' health journeys.

However, despite Kardashian's intentions, numerous comments in the section criticized the scan's affordability for the general population.

One commenter asked, "How many hoops you gotta jump through before your insurance covers that?" Another individual reminded her, "Kim, it's hard to buy groceries in this economy." A third social media user added sarcastically, "Wow, thanks so much for sharing something 90 percent of the population can't afford."