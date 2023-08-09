 
menu menu menu

11 missing after blaze engulfs disabled children centre

By
Web Desk

|August 09, 2023

French police secure the area as firefighters work after several buildings on fire following a gas explosion in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, France, June 21, 2023. — Reuters
French police secure the area as firefighters work after several buildings on fire following a gas explosion in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, France, June 21, 2023. — Reuters

Authorities said Wednesday at least 11 people went missing when a blaze erupted in a cottage in Wintzenheim town of eastern France with nearly 76 firefighting personnel on the ground working to extinguish the fire.

Emergency services received reports of the fire at 06:30 local time which is reported to be ignited in a property that was being used to help young people with disabilities, in the town close to the German border.

Reports suggest that 17 people were evacuated with one transported to the hospital.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said, while confirming the incident that it was likely there are several casualties from the fire.

According to AFP, the local government said that the fire was under control.

Reuters reported that the missing 11 are part of a group of people from Nancy — also in eastern France.

"Four fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze, who quickly brought it under control despite the strength of the fire,"  local government Haut-Rhin said in a statement.

French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne and families minister Aurore Bergé left for Wintzenheim to support the victims and their families, according to reports.

More to follow...

More From World:

Job-seekers need to pay attention to this trait: new study reveals

Job-seekers need to pay attention to this trait: new study reveals

Ultimate shopping hack you NEVER saw coming: new study reveals unique finding

Ultimate shopping hack you NEVER saw coming: new study reveals unique finding

New minister says will solve Canada's housing crisis with inflation drop

New minister says will solve Canada's housing crisis with inflation drop

'World's most feared' drug lord 'Otoniel' sentenced for 45 years

'World's most feared' drug lord 'Otoniel' sentenced for 45 years
Biden honours native tribes with Grand Canyon monument designation

Biden honours native tribes with Grand Canyon monument designation
How can you make your feline friends happy on International Cat Day?

How can you make your feline friends happy on International Cat Day?
Mark Zuckerberg ‘not holding his breath’ for awaited cage fight with Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg ‘not holding his breath’ for awaited cage fight with Elon Musk
Rockaway Beach shut down after horrific shark attack on NYC woman

Rockaway Beach shut down after horrific shark attack on NYC woman
July hottest-ever month on record globally, EU says

July hottest-ever month on record globally, EU says