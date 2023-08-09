11 missing after blaze engulfs disabled children centre

French police secure the area as firefighters work after several buildings on fire following a gas explosion in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, France, June 21, 2023. — Reuters

Authorities said Wednesday at least 11 people went missing when a blaze erupted in a cottage in Wintzenheim town of eastern France with nearly 76 firefighting personnel on the ground working to extinguish the fire.

Emergency services received reports of the fire at 06:30 local time which is reported to be ignited in a property that was being used to help young people with disabilities, in the town close to the German border.

Reports suggest that 17 people were evacuated with one transported to the hospital.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said, while confirming the incident that it was likely there are several casualties from the fire.

According to AFP, the local government said that the fire was under control.

Reuters reported that the missing 11 are part of a group of people from Nancy — also in eastern France.

"Four fire engines were sent to tackle the blaze, who quickly brought it under control despite the strength of the fire," local government Haut-Rhin said in a statement.

French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne and families minister Aurore Bergé left for Wintzenheim to support the victims and their families, according to reports.

