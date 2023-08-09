‘Duke of Dour’ Prince Harry makes ‘heart-melting’ change: ‘Who is this man?’

Prince Harry’s changed demeanour has just taken social media by storm, with many experts lauding the prince for his new-found display of happiness and warmth.



Claims and observations about this change have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In one of those pieces she started by asking "who is this man?"

In Ms Elser’s eyes, "All of this matters because the reappearance of Old Harry, with that heart-melting, easy grin and all this happiness, on display even when he’s doing nothing but walking through an airport, throws into stark relief that Thundercloud Harry of recent years."

But "The sad fact is that we have all gotten so very used to the Duke of Dour," in past years.

"So used to photos of him looking tense as his burly US security guards, not a single visible neck among them and all arms like Christmas hams, herd he and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex in and out of official stateside engagements."

"So used to photos of Harry purposefully striding into UK court buildings with all the twitchy unease of a man about to enter a gladiatorial arena armed with only a spork."

"And so used to seeing the duke sit down for TV interviews where he is forced to peel back tender emotional layers and lay bare his hurt feelings for slack-jawed audiences, because that is pretty much what he does for ready dosh these days."

But this time around, "The question that these Tokyo pictures really raises is, if we have not seen this chirpy Harry for so long, just how happy might Harry be with his shiny US career?"