King Charles will never deprive Meghan Markle, Prince Harry of ‘special gift’ from Queen Elizabeth

Britain’s King Charles would never deprive his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle of their ‘Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ titles, a royal expert believes.



Royal expert Robert Jobson, citing a source told Daily Express, per Page Six, that King Charles was not going to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles as it was a 'special gift' to them from late Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal expert went on to say even if Markle was to become president, her Duchess of Sussex title being removed is “just not going to happen.”

The British journalist, citing a source close to the royal family, said “If you’re going to have a President Meghan, then surely, they’re not going to want to have their royal titles and they will be kicked out of the line succession?’ I asked. And he absolutely categorically said, that’s just not going to happen.”

Jobson’s claims came shortly after Prince Harry’s 'HRH' title was removed from his profile page on the official Royal Family website on Tuesday as the Duke arrived in Japan.