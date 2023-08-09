Prince Harry’s career looks ‘bleakly and depressingly different’

Prince Harry has just been issued a dire warning about the monumental changes that are needed before he can enjoy life outside the Palace.

Conversations surrounding Prince thoughts on public life has been referenced by Daniela Elser as part of a reaction to the People magazine cover story.

In that story a royal insider admitted that royal life wasn’t a world they wanted for their family” and all the moves and decisions made since then “flows from that.”

In response to all of this Ms Elser took to News.com.au and said, “if Harry did not want that life, then that does not mean he is tickety-boo happy with the work life he has ended up with instead.”

“Which is to say, the life Harry has now – of venti oat Starbucks lattes and being papped more in the past month than he was in years in the UK and having to come up with content ideas on the reg – is not necessarily one he might actually ever have wanted.”

“Fast forward only six years, and today Harry’s career looks bleakly and depressingly different,” she also went as far as to say.

Before concluding Ms Elser also noted, “Having upped sticks and moved away from Britain, the duke and duchess now have to earn a crust, which in turn means they can no longer devote their entire 9-to-5 chugging chai lattes and wondering how they can put smiles on the faces of children in refugee camps.”