Kim Kardashian extends support to Victoria Beckham amid feud with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

|August 09, 2023

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has extended support to Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The former Spice Girls member took to Instagram and shared stunning photos with David saying, "The most perfect few days in Muskoka with beautiful friends."

The couple holidayed with their pals Jamie and Sheryl Salter and also shared a group snap with them while posing on a boat.

In one of the photos, Victoria Beckham is seen enjoying a water-skiing session during the family trip.

She wrote in the caption, "(And yes that is me water skiing."

Thousands of fans and friends showered love on Victoria and David's post.

Kim Kardashian was also among the friends of the celebrity couple to extend support to them by pressing the heart button.

Courteney Cox and Jeremy Renner also reacted to Victoria Beckham and David’s photos from Canada. 

