‘Fat phobic’ Lizzo hit with new personal assault allegations

Lizzo has just been hit with yet another allegation of sexual assault, and this time around, six new accusers have stepped forward.

Insights into the new revelations have been brought to light, shortly after the three main accusers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez spoke to Good Morning America (GMA).

During their time behind the camera, the trio touched upon wrongful termination and overall harassment they suffered at the hands of Lizzo, allegedly.

Shortly after this, even the girls’ lawyer, Ron Zambrano, announced that he is working with six other former dancers to bring their experience to light.

He claims most of the accusers once worked on Lizzo’s reality show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

For those unversed, The accusations mainly relate to the inappropriately “charged environment” that the singer allegedly created.

Zambrano also spoke to NBC News about everything and said, “Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say.”

Prior to this, in the interview with GMA Davis even went as far as to say, “I know it's alarming to hear that Lizzo, a plus-size woman who preaches body positivity, would be fat-phobic, essentially. But I want to challenge people to understand that hurt people hurt people.”