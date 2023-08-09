Sandra Bullock’s partner’s death sparks 500% increase in donations to ALS Association

Sandra Bullock's sister encouraged fans to donate to the ALS Association instead of sending over flowers

The tragic passing of Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall has brought fans’ attention to ALS research, leading to a 500 percent increase in donations to the ALS Association (known as MND in the UK).

After the photographer died on Saturday after a three year long battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), the family asked fans to donate to the ALS Association instead of sending flowers.

Sandra's sister Gesine wrote an Instagram post encouraging people to donate: “In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital (links in bio).”

The association reported a 500 percent increase in donations to TMZ.

They told the publication: “We're grateful for the amazing outpouring of support in honor of Bryan.”

“The money pouring in will help our urgent work to make ALS a livable disease through local care, national advocacy, and global ALS research.”

During a 2021 interview on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Sandra expressed her admiration for her partner Bryan.

Sandra described Bryan as extraordinarily “patient”, a “saint”, and possessing a level of evolution that transcended human capabilities.

She also talked about the reason she didn’t tie the knot with him.

“He's the example that I would want my children to have,” the Oscar-winning star said of her partner.

“I am someone who went through the divorce process,' Bullock said. 'I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children - three children, his older daughter. It's the best thing ever.”

“So, I don't want to say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner or a devoted mother,” she added.

The Gravity actress was previously married to Jesse James from 2005-2010.