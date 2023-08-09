'I’m being indicted for you': Donald Trump tries to create 'public shield' against criminal charges

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, on August 8, 2023. — AFP

Former US President Donald Trump has ramped up his efforts to set up a public defence against his criminal charges as his lawyers are set to appear before the federal court Friday — directed by Judge Tanya Chutkan — in an attempt to convince people that he was indicted for fighting for their rights.

Donald Trump told the crowd at a campaign rally at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire: "I’m being indicted for you."

Former president Trump was indicted for the third time earlier this month with the accusations that the Republican presidential forerunner and six co-conspirators plotted to subvert the 2020 election.

"They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom," Trump told people while at a campaign event in New Hampshire Tuesday, adding that "they want to silence me because I will never let them silence you."

Special counsel Jack Smith unveiled a 45-page indictment of Trump last week charging him with conspiracy to defraud the US and attempting to disenfranchise voters with his false claims that he won the 2020 election.

Jack Smith linked the 77-year-old's actions following his loss to Democrat Joe Biden directly to the attack on the Capitol, which he called an "unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy."

Trump is already scheduled to go on trial in Florida in May of next year on charges that he took top secret government documents to his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida and refused to return them.

The twice-impeached president also faces criminal charges in New York for allegedly paying election-eve hush money to an adult film star.

Trump — who announced his presidential bid in March — pleaded not guilty to all the charges and accused prosecutors of seeking minus him from the presidential bid with "fake" charges.

The first-ever indicted president also regarded in his speeches and in his campaigns that these criminal charges are "politically motivated and are part of a witch hunt against him."

In earlier campaigns of 2016 and 2020, the Republican presidential candidate put forth the people's grievances and expressed that he understood their issues and would fight for them however, this time, his campaign theme revolves around his personal criminal charges with an attempt to lure people to see themselves into it.



He continues to reiterate that the 2020 election was fraud instigating people eventually to storm Capitol Hill and stop the election result announcement.