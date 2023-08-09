Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘incredibly selfish': 'Can't expect invites now'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for being ‘incredibly selfish’ in their antics and behaviors towards the Royal Family.

These allegations into the couple’s selfish behavior has been brought to light by royal commentator Kinsley Schofield.

She started it off by referencing the possible reasons for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lack of an invite and said, “Harry and Meghan didn’t make the last few years of Queen Elizabeth’s life comfortable. In fact, they made her life incredibly uncomfortable.”

So “I think there’s still some resentment there,” she also added according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Given “The audacity to truly slander the royal family for years and to hijack the queen’s private nickname for your daughter [Lilibet] without asking permission, according to the BBC. I don’t think anyone is truly surprised,” she added.

“For those who watch the royal family, you would prefer they not be there [at Balmoral] either. Harry and Meghan have proven to be incredibly selfish.”