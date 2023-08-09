 
Powerful factory explosion outside Moscow leaves 52 injured

By
Web Desk

|August 09, 2023

This image taken from a Russian Telegram channel shows a plume of smoke coming out from a factory that suffered a powerful explosion on August 9, 2023. — Telegram/@bbbreaking
Authorities started evacuating people after a powerful explosion rocked a factory located in Sergiyev Posad, outside Moscow, Russian media reported Wednesday, leaving at least 52 to seek medical assistance including three in critical condition. 

The incident occurred within the premises of the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant — a designing and manufacturing optical and electronic equipment company.

Initial findings indicate that the explosion originated in the pyrotechnics warehouse. 

Andrey Vorobyev, the Governor of the Moscow Region said that the blast inflicted injuries upon 31 individuals, with three of them critical. 

He later noted that 43 people had been taken to a local hospital, with six of them, who suffered burns and head injuries, being treated in intensive care.

He further noted that a total of 52 people sought medical assistance after the blast, adding that five people may still be trapped under the rubble.

In response to the situation, a comprehensive mass evacuation plan has been set in motion, encompassing all facilities within the factory's vicinity. 

Local media showed smoke ascending from the factory, casting a shadow over nearby structures.

Russian media agency RIA Novosti reported that the explosion resulted from a breach of technical protocols. 

A Telegram channel Mash released footage captured by a nearby security camera, showing a fiery explosion followed by a plume of smoke in the distance. 

According to eyewitnesses, the shockwave shattered windows in approximately ten surrounding buildings and led to the collapse of ceilings within office structures.

Another Telegram account named BAZA voiced concerns about individuals being trapped beneath debris and rubble. 

It disclosed that emergency response units had arrived at the scene and that traffic around the factory had been restricted.

