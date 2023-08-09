Kate Middleton shares first statement after Harry's title removed

A day after Prince Harry's HRH title was removed from the official website of the British royal family, Kate Middleton celebrated one of her achievements as a senior royal.

The Princess of Wales, who allegedly has a major role in how the official website of the British royal family is run, looked happy in a picture posted on the official Twitter account of The Prince and Princess of Wales.

The charity, Place2Be, became one of the early charities to receive patronage from HRH The Princess of Wales in 2013.



Kate Middleton shared her picture on social media and wrote, "Celebrating 10 years of making a difference with Place2Be!"

The statement add, "Thank you to every child, parent, educator and volunteer who has been part of this journey."

The charity said in its statement, "When HRH The Princess of Wales became our Royal Patron in April 2013, there was a huge amount of stigma associated with mental health. Her Royal Highness (The Duchess of Cambridge at the time) announced her patronage for Place2Be citing a particular interest in 'early intervention mental health support for young people, to tackle mental health issues at the earliest stage, so that children have the brightest possible futures, as they deserve.' Back then, Place2Be was working with 200 schools supporting 75,000 children and young people and we had just piloted our first training programme for teachers."

