Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting a ‘restraining order’?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been urged to consider a restraining order against trolls and internet netizens

This piece of advice and the corresponding warning has been issued by data analyst Christopher Bouzy.

He started the conversation off by urging the couple to consider a restraining order.

For those unversed, this is in response to YouTuber Andy Signore's recent admission about being willing to take his viewers to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s for a mock protest.

Bouzy’s admissions have been shared in an interview with Newsweek.

During this interview he addressed the disturbing allegations targeting the couple.

At the time he even went as far as to say, “The recent escalation by this group of YouTubers to target Harry and Meghan offline, and go on a targeted harassment tour, is a matter of great concern and seriousness.”

“In light of these circumstances, I sincerely hope that Harry and Meghan explore every legal avenue to safeguard their wellbeing”.

This will include things like “seeking a restraining order, given the escalating nature of this harassment and its potential risks to their family's safety.”