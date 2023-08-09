 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting a ‘restraining order’?

By
Web Desk

|August 09, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting a ‘restraining order’?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting a ‘restraining order’?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been urged to consider a restraining order against trolls and internet netizens

This piece of advice and the corresponding warning has been issued by data analyst Christopher Bouzy.

He started the conversation off by urging the couple to consider a restraining order.

For those unversed, this is in response to YouTuber Andy Signore's recent admission about being willing to take his viewers to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s for a mock protest.

Bouzy’s admissions have been shared in an interview with Newsweek.

During this interview he addressed the disturbing allegations targeting the couple.

At the time he even went as far as to say, “The recent escalation by this group of YouTubers to target Harry and Meghan offline, and go on a targeted harassment tour, is a matter of great concern and seriousness.”

“In light of these circumstances, I sincerely hope that Harry and Meghan explore every legal avenue to safeguard their wellbeing”.

This will include things like “seeking a restraining order, given the escalating nature of this harassment and its potential risks to their family's safety.”

More From Entertainment:

Whitney Port gets candid on struggle with ‘disordered eating’ amid scary weight loss

Whitney Port gets candid on struggle with ‘disordered eating’ amid scary weight loss

Japanese media praises Prince Harry video

Japanese media praises Prince Harry

Tom Sandoval's new mysterious gal details revealed video

Tom Sandoval's new mysterious gal details revealed

Meghan and Harry finally receive good news

Meghan and Harry finally receive good news
Cardi B's mic fetches mouth-watering sum on auction

Cardi B's mic fetches mouth-watering sum on auction
Jamie Foxx impressively beats Olympian Casey Patterson in pickleball game

Jamie Foxx impressively beats Olympian Casey Patterson in pickleball game
Joe Rogan shares his shocking views on 'Barbie' video

Joe Rogan shares his shocking views on 'Barbie'
Kate Middleton shares first statement after Harry's title removed

Kate Middleton shares first statement after Harry's title removed

'A Quiet Place' announces key update amid Hollywood strike

'A Quiet Place' announces key update amid Hollywood strike