Meghan and Harry finally receive a good news

By
Web Desk

|August 09, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally received a good news after a long time following back-to-back failures in their work lives 

According to reports, "Meet Me at The Lake" went from a sales rank of 190 to 35 after the royal couple acquired film rights to the New York Times bestselling novel.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be developing the novel for Netflix as part of their multi-million dollars deal.

Authored by Carley Fortune, the novel's story has many similarities to the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Meghan and Harry have reportedly bought the rights to the books at over $3 million.

The story takes place in and around Toronto, where Markle’s old TV show "Suits" was filmed.


