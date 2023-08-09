‘Chirpy’ Prince Harry is looking ‘way too happy’ without Meghan Markle

Experts have started speculating about the current dynamic Prince Harry shares with Meghan Markle because it appears as though he’s ‘way too happy’.



These points have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything, during a piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she started by pointing out how, “The father-of-two made the trip to Japan without his wife of five years”.

Particularly because this is “a detail that won’t be unnoticed given that recent months have seen a swirl of rumours and speculation about the state of their marriage.”

While Ms Elser admits, “for all we know, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be so happy their WhatsApp chat is such a nauseating flow of them sending heart emojis to one another that the Meta servers have not been able to cope.”

“But for now, for whatever reason, I’m glad Harry’s looking chirpy” on his own.