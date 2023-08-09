Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘faking’ candid lovey-dovey image

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have just come under fire for allegedly ‘faking’ their candid demeanor in the new video for Archewell.



Co-presenter and former host, royal commentator Zoe Forsey was the one to share her thoughts about it all.

Ms Forsey started the conversation off by painting an image of the entire video, and what she believes it ‘failed to portray.

In the eyes of Ms Forsey, “It’s made to look casual like [Meghan and Harry are] having a chat but it’s very well put together.”

Quite apparently “it’s very well shot,” and because of that “it feels very Hollywood" according to Express UK.

She also said, “It feels very fitting with who they are and I guess the differences between them look at the different audiences they’re targeting…”

“We know in the UK everyone loves the behind-the-scenes and seeing how it works but the more Hollywood is the more polished version,” Ms Forsey later explained before signing off from the conversation.