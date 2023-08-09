 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘turned corporate’: ‘Sold their souls’

Royal experts have just accused Prince Harry, Meghan Markle of becoming ‘way too corporate’ in their dealings with fans and critics alike.

Royal commentator and the Pod Save The King host Ann Gripper issued these sentiments about the couple’s video for Archewell.

She broke down her honest thoughts about everything while comparing the couple’s video to that of Kate Middleton.

In the eyes of Ms Gripper, the Sussexes looked ‘very corporate’ in their delivery, and even went as far as to brand the entire thing “very Hollywood.”

According to Express UK, “It felt very glossy…” Ms Gripper started the chat off by saying.

This is mainly because “I’ve really been enjoying the video content on the UK royal families, particularly William and Kate’s Instagram recently and they’ve got a very modern — it feels like a social media style…”

“They’ve got a new style with the way they’re doing things and it feels very slick and quite snappy and [Harry and Meghan’s video] felt a bit more corporate somehow.”

“Maybe that’s slightly unfair but it had a different feel in some ways while kind of doing the same thing...” she also admitted before concluding. 

