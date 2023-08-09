Prince Harry’s bid to ‘break into the celebrity world has ‘failed': 'Hopes dashed'

Prince Harry’s alleged bid to cement his own standing in Hollywood has reportedly gone ‘very wrong’ in the eyes of experts.

A warning about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future in Hollywood has been brought to light by royal commentator Natalie Oliveri.

She broke it all down during her interview with 9Honey.

During the course of this interview, she spoke out about the seemingly ‘lack lustre’ welcome the couple seem to be receiving in recent months.

She began by saying, “The fresh start, in the week of Meghan's 42nd birthday, is desperately needed but it begs the question, what is next for the Sussexes and do they still have the impact they once did?”

This has come despite the fact that “They've announced a number of calendar events, largely centred around charity.”

Despite all their efforts though, Ms Oliveri claims, “The new focus seems to indicate their hopes of breaking into the celebrity world has failed and instead they are moving back into the trusted sphere of charitable events.”