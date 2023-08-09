Japanese media praises Prince Harry

Many royal fans were left wondering what Japanese broadcasters said about Prince Harry when he landed in Japan with his friend Nacho Figuerars.

A Japanese language clip from a local TV channel was widely circulated online, with royal family supporters criticizing the Duke of Sussex on social networking websites.

Most of them were unaware that the clip shared to criticize the prince actually praised the son of King Charles.

In the video, the newsreader says that a lot of fans were waiting for Prince Harry's arrival. According to the news report, the royal family (especially Princess Diana) always had a big following in Japan.

It also suggested that the interest of the people of Japan in the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is on the rise.

In Japan, Nacho will be joining his friend, the Duke of Sussex, in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Singapore Polo Club on the 12th of August.



He supports Sentebale, a charity founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso which helps children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS in southern Africa.

