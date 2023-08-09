Video: When Prince Harry is asked to show his wedding ring in Japan

A throwback video of Prince Harry's 2019 visit to Japan has resurfaced as the Duke of Sussex arrived in the country.



In the old video, a group of kids standing around the Duke of Sussex gets excited seeing his wedding ring.



The video shows a girl asking the royal to show his wedding ring to them. The group of children applauds the Duke when he obliges before leaving the room.

The husband of former American actor Meghan Markle thanks the children with his hands folded.

Prince Harry is currently in Japan to take part in a series of activities. He is also scheduled to play a match in a charity match against his pal Nacho.



