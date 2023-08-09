 
Video: When Prince Harry is asked to show his wedding ring in Japan

By
Web Desk

August 09, 2023

A throwback video of Prince Harry's 2019 visit to Japan has resurfaced as the Duke of Sussex arrived in the country.

In the old video,  a group of kids standing around the Duke of Sussex gets excited seeing his wedding ring.

The video shows a girl asking the royal to show his wedding ring to them. The group of children applauds the Duke when he obliges before leaving the room. 

The husband of former American actor Meghan Markle thanks the children with his hands folded.

Prince Harry is currently in Japan to take part in a series of activities. He is also scheduled to play a match in a charity match against his pal Nacho.


Sixto Rodriguez dies at 81: Singer was subject of Oscar-winning film ‘Searching For Sugar Man’

Phillip Schofield and ITV bosses in deep trouble as more people allege ‘bullying’ and ‘harassment’

Dozens injured as Travis Scott’s Utopia show causes ‘earthquake-like’ activity in Rome

Prince William viewed more favourably by American women than men

Whitney Port gets candid on struggle with ‘disordered eating’ amid scary weight loss

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting a ‘restraining order’?

Meghan and Harry finally receive good news

