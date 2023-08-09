Kate Middleton and William accused of gaslighting ahead of Queen's death anniversary

Prince William and Kate Middleton's PR team has been accused of gaslighting the king and his wife trough their extensive media campaign ahead of Queen Elizabeth's first death anniversary.

The couple's PR team was called out by the monarch's fans when an article published in a leading English website said, "King Charles III will be supported by Prince William and Kate as he spends the day privately in Balmoral:"



The article headlined "Prince William and Kate will embrace a poignant leadership role on the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death" raised eyebrows amid a secret war allegedly going in between the Prince and Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla.

According to the British media, William and Kate will lead the tributes to Queen Elizabeth II on the anniversary of her death as King Charles III marks the occasion privately.

Multiple reports said that the pair will take the opportunity to reflect on the extraordinary life of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch as well as ‘look ahead’ to the future.

Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 95 in September last year.



