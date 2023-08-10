King Charles 'chained' to his job this 'summer', holidays won't be same

King Charles III will not be able to spend summer the way he likes, says former royal butler.



Paul Burrell, believes the 73-year-old will have to tweak a lot of his routine plans in the month of August and September, owing to his position as the monarch.

Speaking for Slingo, Mr Burrell said: "The King is going to find it very different this year because now he's a monarch and things have changed.”

"Last year, he could do what he wanted, go wherever he wanted to go and didn't have any constraints, but this year he's monarch and he will have to, wherever he is, receive his government red box every single day, the way the Queen did all her life,” he continued.

Speaking further about the King’s ordeal, mr Butler continued: "I think he's going to find that difficult because now he has to work, to some degree, every single day of the rest of his life.

“It's a big shock when you've been waiting, a big shock for him when he's been waiting for this job all his life and now he's got it well, he's chained to it,” he noted.

"His summer holidays won't be the same ever again, not like the rest of the Royals. The minor Royals can literally do what they want to do but not the King and not the Queen. So their lives, they will find, have changed and their time isn't their own,” he concluded.