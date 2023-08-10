Lizzo hit with more allegations: Six more ex-employees detail claims of misconduct

Lizzo has been facing a sexual harassment lawsuit by her former dancers and now six more of her former employees or backup dancers have submitted their complaints accusing the singer of a sexually charged environment and lack of pay.



The lawyers representing accusers in the case revealed that Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez have received support from six more former employees of Lizzo's Amazon studio show, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrrls.

The six new accusers have added "sexually charged environment" and "lack of pay" to the previous plethora of accusations relating to weight shaming and sexual harassment.

The lawyer of the dancers said that he has looked into new allegations, adding that some of them might appear actionable but refrained from making any final observation, reports Mirror.

Lizzo has previously refuted all allegations via an Instagram post in which she said that she usually prefers not to respond to allegations, but the allegations made now are questioning her character and work ethic and these are too serious to be left without response.

Fans are reportedly cutting off the singer since the lawsuit against her surfaced as MailOnline earlier reported that Lizzo has lost an eye-watering 220,000 followers on Instagram.

