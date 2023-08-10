 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to mark Queen death anniversary 'in their own way'

By
Web Desk

|August 10, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to mark Queen death anniversary in their own way

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to mark Queen Elizabeth II's death anniversary in a special way.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will be attending Invictus Games in Dusseldorf this year, will pay special respects to Her Majesty.

A source told Page Six: "They will of course acknowledge and pay their respects to Her Majesty in their own way." They also added that the Sussexes "haven’t received any information or invitation to plans marking the anniversary of her death."

King Charles, however, will spend the day "quietly and privately" at Balmoral in Scotland. 

Speaking further about the important occasion, the royal source said: "Her Majesty's passing was an event that truly ­signified the end of an era. The Royal Family has been in ­transition since then and following the Coronation and conclusion of the summer holidays, there will be an expectation to see what is next."

Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last in September 2022. Her Majesty last days were spent in Balmoral Castle alongside her heir and now King, Charles.  

