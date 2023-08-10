Lizzo to hit rock bottom as former dancers adamant on pursuing lawsuit

File Footage

Troubles for Lizzo are escalating as her former backup dancers, who have accused her of sexual and racial harassment, are adamant on pursuing their lawsuit.

The ex dancers of the controversial singer have made it clear that there is no way they will give up without a fight, according to People Magazine.

The dancers, Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez, are standing by their allegations as they claim they were “treated poorly” by the singer.

“Nobody did anything about it when we tried to speak up and advocate for ourselves. So now we're doing it," William told the publication. "I know that my mind feels a lot clearer.”

“There was a lot of anxiety and a lot of feelings of being overwhelmed once our suit was made public. But today, I feel very proud to be pursuing this with these ladies."

Meanwhile, six more of Lizzo’s former employees have submitted their complaints accusing the singer of a sexually charged environment and lack of pay.

The lawyers representing accusers have received support from six more former employees of Lizzo's Amazon studio show, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrrls.

The six new accusers have added "sexually charged environment" and "lack of pay" to the previous plethora of accusations relating to weight shaming and sexual harassment.