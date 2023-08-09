Azerbaijan seizes Armenian 4-rotor copter in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian war veterans and army volunteers are seen blocked by law enforcement officers on a road just before the Lachin corridor — AFP/File

Azerbaijan said that it has seized an Armenian four-rotor helicopter over its military sites in Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday.

“On Aug. 7, around 1:30 p.m., a DJI Mavic 3 quadcopter belonging to the Armenian armed forces tried to fly over positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the Basarkechar district,” the country’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that the quadcopter was brought down by Azerbaijani units in the area after its detection using “special technical means.”

The two former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have stressed relations since 1991. The Nagorno-Karabakh region is internationally recognized as the territory of Azerbaijan. The land is a center of dispute between the countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan took over several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenia during 44 days of clashes. The war ended with a Russia-brokered peace agreement.

The tensions between both countries have risen despite the ongoing talks over a long-term peace agreement. The recent dispute is regarding the Lachin corridor, the only land route giving Armenia access to Nagarno-Karabakh.