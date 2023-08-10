Taylor Swift adds to fans’ excitement with announcement of 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift has finally announced the release of 1989 (Taylor’s version) to fans’ excitement after they spotted clues during her Eras tour

Taking to Instagram, the Anti-Hero hitmaker revealed she will soon be dropping the re-recorded version of her hit album 1989, nine years after the release of original album on the same date, October 27th.

Sharing the poster for the album, the Midnights artist penned, “Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you!”

“The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways,” she said, adding, “and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th.”

She continued: “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane.”



“I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long! Pre order 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on my site,” Swift concluded.

Fans of the singer had been keeping tabs on her while she performs on-stage amid ongoing Eras tour, conspiring she will announce the re-release of the album on August, 9.

Swift also flaunted a brand-new body suit on Tuesday while performing in Los Angeles which holds resemblance to her outfit she donned during her 1989 tour, adding to fans' theories.

The upcoming version of her 2014 hit album will mark the fourth re-recorded version of her music albums, previous being Fearless, Red and Speak Now.