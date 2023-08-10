Modi to respond to no-confidence motion today





India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi, India — Reuters/File

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion set by the opposition representatives in the lower house of the parliament today.

The motion was authorized by the Lok Sabha speaker and debated on Tuesday.

The opposition demanded this motion in order to hold Modi accountable for ethnic violence carried out in Manipur.

A day before the no-confidence motion, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Modi’s deficient efforts in taking action against the horrible crisis in Manipur. He also called out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government over the ongoing Manipur violent riots.

"They killed India in Manipur. Not just Manipur but they killed India. Their politics has not killed Manipur, but it has killed India in Manipur. They have murdered India in Manipur,’’ said Gandhi.

"You are putting the entire country in flames. First, it was Manipur, now it is Haryana. You want to burn the whole country," Gandhi said in his no-trust vote speech in Lok Sabha.

Later Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah took the stage and addressed the Manipur issue and also highlighted terrorism in Kashmir and central parts of India.

“Only when a CM stops cooperating with the Centre, could he be changed. The present (Manipur) CM (N Biren Singh) has been cooperating with us’’, he said in the no-confidence debate.

He also said that Article 370 was a "mistake " of the wrong policies by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and that was corrected by PM Modi after he formed the government in the Centre.