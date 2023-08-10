'Barbie' sparks backlash in Kuwait: 'Ban this film!'

Kuwait banned 'Barbie', while Lebanon mulling

The Barbie craze failed to sweep the Arab world as, after Lebanon, Kuwait moved forward to ban the billion-dollar movie.

Explaining the rationale for banning the Mattel doll, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information spokesman said it "promulgates ideas and beliefs that are alien to Kuwaiti society and public order," per KUNA news agency.

The development comes after Lebanon, considered the most liberal country in the Middle East, suggested banning Greta Gerwig's movie after the Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada contacted the interior ministry to "take all necessary measures to ban showing" Barbie in the country.

The film "promotes homosexuality and transsexuality … supports rejecting a father's guardianship, undermines and ridicules the role of the mother, and questions the necessity of marriage and having a family", the official stated.

The miovie is slated to release to roll out in the country on August 31.

Earlier podcaster Joe Rogan could not wrap his mind around the Barbie-haters.

"A lot of people are upset about the Barbie movie, and I left [the theatre] perplexed," the Joe Rogan Experience host added.

"It was a fun, silly movie — I laughed. But at the end of it, I was like, 'How did people get outraged at that?'"

He continued: "I know some people personally who said it's anti-men, I'm like, 'No, it's making fun of dorks.'