Prince Harry is becoming a ‘spectacle’ as panic looms: ‘Masses are losing interest’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire, as experts have taken charge to bash the duo for their antics

Public relations expert Royal McCormick issued these claims and warnings about the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Co-Founder at Goldman McCormick Public Relations made these admissions during the course of his interview with Express UK.

In the midst of this chat, he accused the couple of being ‘snitches’ and said, “These two individuals are most well-known for spilling the secrets of the Royal Family (to which they owe all their fame and wealth).”

But during the course of his chat, he also weighed in on the couple’s biggest shortcomings and pointed out how, “If they had capitalised on the momentum during peak interest with the launch of their Spotify podcast (which they blundered), a fashion line, some type of educational membership course, or something similar; Harry and Meghan could have attained a higher level of prestige or at the very least, maintained their level of celebrity.”

But, Mr McCormick fears the writing is already on the wall “As of now, it appears that the masses are losing interest and are moving on to the next spectacle and Hollywood is taking a cue.”