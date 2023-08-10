Prince Harry is getting a ‘rude awakening’: ‘There’s no more money’

Prince Harry is reportedly struggling to face the music now that companies are no longer interested in ‘throwing money’ at his face.

Allegations against the couple and their dwindling star power has been shared by a royal insider close to People magazine.

They began the conversation off by noting how badly Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have ‘failed’ in meeting expectations.

They started by admitting that the couple’s bubble seems to have burst open.

“The attention, commotion, and hubbub was wrapped up in the fact that Harry is a royal, and people threw money at them with hopes and dreams that it would translate into success,” is over the inside source noted.

This “I think it’s been a rude awakening for everyone — it’s like they built a house with no foundation,” the source added during the course of their chat.

At the end of the day, the only use their royal connections served was to inflate the drama, “the price, deals and expectations” around them.

Truth Behind Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Divorce Rumors:

These warnings have come in response to rumors of an impending divorce, but the couple seem ‘done’ with all of it,

An OK magazine source even claimed, “Even if there were struggles, Harry would want to make it work.”

“He has invested so much time into their relationship and adores his family. Coming from a broken home himself, that’s extra motivation for him to keep his family together.”

Prince Harry’s bond with Meghan Markle Explained:

Royal commentator Lara Asprey on the other hand, attributes this desire to stay together, to his “traumatic experience”.

She believes, “Harry always does whatever he can to keep his family safe, although unfortunately I think he’s the product of a bit too much therapy. There’s a lot of therapy talk coming from him but not much understanding of himself. I think he’s slightly lost.”