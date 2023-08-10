Madonna goes on pre-65th birthday getaway with son amidst tour postponement

Madonna is set for a relaxing break as she approaches her 65th birthday.

Photos acquired by Page Six captured the iconic "Material Girl" artist leaving town with her 17-year-old son, David Banda.

Looking vibrant and content, the pop sensation was seen at JFK Airport in New York City on Wednesday, with David affectionately wrapping his arm around her.

Madonna donned an oversized blue jacket, paired stylishly with black track pants, and wore a cap displaying the words "Spiritually Hungry."

Her son opted for a black sweatsuit, complemented by sunglasses and draped headphones, while managing a Louis Vuitton suitcase.

In one snapshot, David shielded his mother's face, who was hiding behind her sleek black shades.

Accompanying the duo was a man who seemed to be Madonna's bodyguard.

While the exact destination of their trip remains undisclosed, it's notable that Madonna's significant 65th birthday is drawing near on August 16.

This public appearance marks one of Madonna's initial outings since she made known the postponement of her Celebration Tour due to a recent health concern.