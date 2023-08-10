Meghan Markle is crashing royal relationship ‘into the ground’

Royal experts have just started commenting on Meghan Markle’s lack lustre relationship with the Royal Family.



Royal commentator and expert Eric Schiffer issued these allegations and branded the chances ‘a fairytale’.

He broke it all down during one of their interviews with the Daily Star.

In his eyes, the fact that the Royal Family failed to wish Meghan Markle a Happy Birthday, speaks volumes about the state of their relationship, regardless of regulations.

He was even quoted saying, “The lack of any Royal family birthday wishes to Meghan is evidence her relationship with the royals is in the deep muck.”

For those unversed, normally the social media accounts of Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as King Charles and Queen Camilla send out birthday greetings to each other, but this time around, it was pure silence.

With this in mind, Mr Schiffer feels “The royal family’s extreme emotional pain caused by the Sussex’s’ is showing a lasting effect and suggests a possible return to the royal family is a mere fairytale.”

