Angelina Jolie set to produce Broadway show, musical version of ‘The Outsiders’

Angelina Jolie expressed her excitement to be producing a Broadway show which is a musical version of 1983 film The Outsiders starring Tom Cruise.

The Maleficent actor said she was inspired to work with her Broadway show cast after her daughter Shiloh brought her to see a show at La Jolla Playhouse.

Speaking of her upcoming project, Jolie said, “I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse.”

“I can't begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaptation of The Outsiders with the world,” Jolie added as per Daily Mail.

The Hollywood beauty did not reveal the cast and the release date of the show.

The cast of the original movie also starred Diane Lane, Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon, Emilio Estevez, C Thomas Howell and Ralph Macchio apart from the Mission: Impossible star.

“A teen gang in rural Oklahoma, the Greasers are perpetually at odds with the Socials, a rival group,” the synopsis for the coming-of-age crime drama read.

“When Greasers Ponyboy (C. Thomas Howell) and Johnny (Ralph Macchio) get into a brawl that ends in the death of a Social member, the boys are forced to go into hiding.

“Soon Ponyboy and Johnny, along with the intense Dallas (Matt Dillon) and their other Greaser buddies, must contend with the consequences of their violent lives.

“While some Greasers try to achieve redemption, others meet tragic ends,” it added.