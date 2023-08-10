 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle the ‘Kardashians’ of Buckingham Palace

By
Web Desk

|August 10, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just found themselves being compared to the reality TV stars of Hollywood, the Kardashians-Jenners.

Entertainment publicist Mitchell Jackson made these comparisons between the Sussexes and the Kardashians.

These shocking comparisons have been shared during his interview with Express UK.

In the midst of this chat, he weighed in on everything and started by referencing the movie Meet Me At The Lake, which the duo have paid nearly £3 million in rights for.

This move behind the camera has also been hailed by the expert who feels “This is a smart move for the Kardashians of Windsor Palace.”

His admissions have been made specifically because “Meghan and Harry's PR flaw has been taking themselves too seriously when they're really reality stars.”

After all, Mr Jackson feels “Suits is trash, and this falls in line with the style of Suits, which is currently popular on Netflix.”

Before signing off the expert also offered a piece of advice to the couple and said, “To succeed, Meghan needs to realize she's more like a Lohan than an A-list actress.”

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Future After Megixt:

All of this has come shortly after other PR professionals bashed the couple. One of them, publicity expert Mayah Riaz, even went as far as to say, “At the end of the day, they are not working royals.”

He also said, “The couple have said that they will no longer be talking about the Royal Family. Therefore, we can expect both Harry and Meghan to explore new opportunities which will see them head in directions which may come as a surprise to us.”

Before concluding he also pointed out that they "are free to explore career paths which might have been frowned upon by the firm.”

